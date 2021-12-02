Salman Khan left out from Vicky - Katrina's wedding guest list? Arpita Khan reveals

Salman Khan sister, Arpita Khan, has said that the family hasn’t been invited to actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, which is said to be taking place over December 7-9 in Rajasthan. Speculations are rife that, the couple , might get married today or on Friday in a court ceremony in Mumbai. A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla, "Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events."

There were also reports of Salman Khan and his family being invited to the wedding. However, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is also a close friend of Katrina Kaif, in an interview with India Today, said, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding." The report also quoted a source close to the family as saying, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.” The insider continued, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won’t be any awkwardness.” According to The Times of India, Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will take place on December 9 at a heritage property located in Sawai Madhopur district’s Chauth Ka Barwara. The wedding festivities are expected to begin with a sangeet ceremony on December 7, followed by a mehendi ceremony on December 8, and then the wedding on December 9. The guest list is expected to include Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha.

