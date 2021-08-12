Salman Khan meets Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu
Mumbai, Aug 12 Actor Salman Khan uploaded a picture of his meeting with Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu on his social media account on Wednesday.
The actor uploaded a picture with Mirabai, who won a silver medal for India in the 49 kg catagory in women's weightlifting.
Salman captioned the image as: "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu ... lovely meeting with u...best wishes always!"
Mirabai reposted the tweet and wrote: "Thank you so much. @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me."
Mirabai had also met cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and posted a picture with him on Wednesday.
