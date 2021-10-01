Salman Khan seen pulling Asim Riaz's leg in 'Bigg Boss 15' promo

Mumbai, Oct 1 In the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15', host Salman Khan is seen having a fun banter with Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. The show starts from October 2 and Salman will introduce the contestants to the audience.

In the video Asim Riaz introduces his brother Umar Riaz. Umar Riaz is a doctor and he wants to be an actor. His name was announced during the launch event of 'Bigg Boss 15' in Nagpur as a confirmed contestant.

Asim Riaz participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' and this time he came on the show to introduce Umar. The new promo shows Salman Khan pulling Asim's leg as he talks about Umar. Salman Khan asks Asim about Umar and asks what is his weakness which will stop him from moving ahead in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Asim replied: "He has fire, sir. See he is a human being and so he has emotions and anger also. He was getting nervous and I told him this is a game of action and reaction." Salman begins teasing him, just like he used to do when he was on Bigg Boss 13. Asim and Umar started laughing out loud as Salman mimics Asim.

Umar is a doctor by profession and was recently seen in music videos alongside Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan.

