Salman Khan teases Asim Riaz as he introduces brother Umar as Bigg Boss 15 contestant

Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2 on Colors TV. The first episode will witness Salman Khan welcoming the new contestants. This time Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz will also be seen on the show. The channel recently released a new promo in which Asim can be seen interacting with Salman and the latter is seen pulling Asim's leg. Their fun banter is unmissable as Salman Khan teases Asim and both the Riaz brothers are seen laughing hard at the host's witty jokes.

In the promo, Salman Khan asks Asim, "What is that one quality of Umar that can make his journey on BB 15 difficult"? Asim tells Salman that Umar has fire and he is after all a human being and will have different emotions, as he continues to speak, Salman starts pulling his leg and they all have a hearty laugh. Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz's name was revealed as the contestant during the launch event of Bigg Boss 15 in Nagpur. He was recently seen in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. However, he also continues his medical practice in a hospital in Mumbai. When Asim was in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Umar was handling his social media accounts. For the unversed, the other contestants who are likely to join Bigg Boss OTT are Donal Bisth, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejjaswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat amongst others.

