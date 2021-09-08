Salman Khan to miss family's annual Ganpati celebration at home this year?

Every year, Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, and the superstar's residence is visited by close friends for the special ocassion. However, his time around, the actor won’t be a part of the celebrations due to his shoot commitments. According to a News 18 report, the entire team of ‘Tiger 3’ is shooting in a bio-bubble in Turkey, post which they will travel to Austria. The team is reportedly facing a delay in shoot and the makers don’t want to push it further, resulting in Khan missing out on Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. However, this isn’t the first time that Khan will be giving the festival a miss.

In 2014, the actor was in Los Angeles for a medical check-up as he had undergone treatment for trigeminal neuralgia in 2011. Tiger 3’ is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will feature Salman and Katrina in action packed avatars. The duo will be seen performing some breath-taking action sequences. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif travelled to Russia last month to film the foreign leg of the Tiger franchise's third edition. Several photos and videos of the two actors have surfaced on social media, in which they are seen posing for shots and selfies with their admirers. Emraan Hashmi, who is rumoured to play the major adversary in the film, will join Katrina and Salman.

