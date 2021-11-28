Salman Khan upset after fans burst crackers inside theatres during Antim screening

Actor Salman Khan on Saturday shared a video where his fans where seen bursting crackers during the screening of Antim in theatres. In a clipping which has now gone viral, few people can be seen bursting firecrackers inside a theatre as Antim is screened. The actor shared the video on his Instagram account and requested them to not do so as it can be harmful for the other audience members. “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u,” Salman appealed.

Marking Salman Khan's return on the silver screen after a gap of almost two years, 'Antim: The Final Truth' was released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26 (Friday). Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, the film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', has the superstar playing the character of a Sikh cop. The film marks Salman's first movie in theatres since Dabangg 3. It also marks Aayush's first film since Loveyatri. The ripped avatars and action sequences of the lead actors have gained much attention on social media. As the film was released, the impressed and excited fans lauded the 'Real, Raw and Ruthless' Salman Khan and loved Aayush Sharma's remarkable transformation from a loverboy to a gangster.

