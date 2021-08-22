Salman Khan’s look from Tiger 3 leaked, actor looks unrecognizable in his new avatar

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of his most awaited action flicks and the superstar recently with his co-star flew to Russia for the shooting of the third installment of the hit franchise. Now, a fan club of the Wanted star shared few pictures from the sets of Tiger 3 showing Salman sporting a long brown beard as he shot for a car chase sequence. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan was also snapped with Salman Khan on the sets.

The actor was snapped in a casual white tee, blue denim and a maroon jacket. It was only a few days ago, Salman and Katrina were snapped leaving for Russia for the current schedule. Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Apart from ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan also has ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and Pooja Hegde has been roped in to essay the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. The actor has also shot for action entertainer ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.