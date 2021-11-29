Salman on how 'Antim' director Mahesh Manjrekar inspired his 'Chulbul Pandey' role

New Delhi, Nov 29 It is always celebration time whenever Salman Khan comes on screen as fans gather in large numbers to see their 'bhaijaan' in action and the same happened with his latest release 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

The superstar is ecstatic with the kind of love the entire team has got and even revealed a small secret about the characters he has played over the years.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' released on November 26. It saw Salman pitted against his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is happy with all the love being showered on him and Aayush.

"It feels amazing, thank you. 26th of November was a really good day for us because everybody was appreciated. Aayush was really really appreciated so we feel very happy. We feel very honoured. Everyone has loved the film. Mr Manjrekar has done a kickass job in the film," said Salman during a chat with .

"Even me, I have done quite okay," added the actor followed with his signature innocent laughter.

Soaking in all the love and appreciation, Salman also raised concerns after he saw videos of fans bursting crackers inside theatres and showering posters with milk.

Talking about the incident, the actor, who was named in the Forbes 2018 list of Top-Paid 100 Celebrity Entertainers in the world, said: "If they had done this outside it was okay but they did this inside in excitement, it could've been fatal. People go into a theatre to have fun and enjoy is all good... I didn't want anyone to get hurt. This will never happen, they

