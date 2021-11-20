Sam Asghari, Britney Spears to tie the knot soon

One of Hollywood's most-talked-about couples may get married soon! Sam Asghari popped the big question to his lady love Britney Spears in September, but when is the duo walking down the aisle? According to Asghari, it could happen soon.

Asghari attended the Los Angeles premiere of 'House of Gucci' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, and he was over the moon as he gushed about his engagement to Spears, and her newfound freedom since the termination of her conservatorship on November 12.

"It's just so real to live my life and live our life like this," Asghari told E! News on the star-studded red carpet.

Spears wasn't at the event, but Asghari revealed they had plans for a dinner date later that night. Attending the film premiere, for him, was less about making an appearance and more tied to his "passion" for cinema.

Plus, Asghari and Spears are "not quite ready to make an appearance outside together," he noted.

That will eventually change, though! "We will," Asghari continued, looking forward to the future. "We're getting ready for a wedding, baby," Asghari added.

The happy couple got engaged in September after Asghari popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Now, they're simply biding their time until the big day comes.

"Sooner or later, we're going to get married," Asghari told E! producer Herbert Eaford, whose Gucci 'fit was so impressive he apparently scored an invitation to the wedding. "You'll be invited if you dress like this, man! Any day. You'd be my best man."

The couple hasn't revealed any major wedding details yet, but planning does seem to be underway. On November 9, Spears posted a photo of herself in a light-pink gown, and while she clarified it was not her wedding dress, she did reveal that Donatella Versace was working on the garment "as we speak."

This engagement comes five years after Asghari and Spears first met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video.

( With inputs from ANI )

