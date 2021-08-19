Sam Asghari teases Britney Spears may return to stage performances soon

Pop star Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari said he is 'hopeful' that the singer will be back to performing soon amid her conservatorship battle. The pop star last hit the stage in late 2017 for her Vegas residency.

After a workout session at a gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sam was approached by TMZ and asked if his girlfriend would perform again amid her conservatorship battle.

Sam responded with an "absolutely!" followed up by a "hopefully" which is a clear indication that there is not any solid plan in place yet.

For the unversed, back in June, just a few days prior to her bombshell debut court hearing, Britney addressed the performance break to her fans in an Instagram video.

"Am I gonna take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life, and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it," she said in the video at the time.

Meanwhile, a few days after her second court hearing in July, the pop star slammed those who criticised her social media dance videos and said that she will be staying firm on her decision of never performing again until her father is handling the conservatorship of her estate.

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Britney captioned an Instagram post.

Since then, the pop star has addressed the court and repeatedly called for the removal of her "abusive" father, revealing that she wanted to sue her entire family.

However, last week, after more than a decade of legal strife, her father, Jamie P. Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator once a proper plan is in place.

According to a court filing, Jamie hopes to work with the court and his daughter's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to resolve pending matters related to his job as he passes the torch in order to facilitate a "smooth transition."

So, with Jamie's potential removal, there appears to be a possibility the 'Toxic' singer will return to the stage again.

( With inputs from ANI )

