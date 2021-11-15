Sam D'Souza appears before Mumbai Police SIT in Aryan Khan drugs case

Sam D'Souza, whose name had cropped up in connection with the pay-off allegations surrounding the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before the Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday. Independent witness Prabhakar Sail last month claimed that he had overheard NCB witness K P Gosavi discussing a pay-off deal of Rs 25 crore with D'Souza over phone after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.The Mumbai Police later constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of extortion against NCB officials in connection with the case.

On Monday, D'Souza reached the SIT's office in south Mumbai along with his lawyer Pankaj Jadhav at around 12.45 pm to record his statement, a police official said. Meanwhile, reportedly some new claims have surfaced from Sam told NDTV that he wasn’t aware of the alleged ₹ 25-crore deal. Asserting he was only meant to set up the meeting between Gosavi and Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, he claimed that Gosavi contacted him a day before the drugs raid on the cruise ship -- on October 1 -- through Sunil Patil, a "power broker" with influential connections.