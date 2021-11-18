Samaira Rao collaborates with Harshit Chauhan for upcoming song 'Heer'

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actress Samaira Rao, who was seen in the movie 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' alongside Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor, will now be seen in a music video called 'Heer' composed and sung by Harshit Chauhan.

Speaking about the song 'Heer', Samaira says: "Shooting 'Heer' was a bit hectic as we had a lot of shots to shoot in very less time. But when you shoot with friends and that too at a place like Lonavala, it's like a picnic and not work. All of us were on the same page there were no disagreements as such. Harshit is very clear about what he wanted from the song and there was no interference from Harshit's end as well, even the director and DOP Gaurav for that matter were very chilled out."

She added: "'Heer' is a very soothing and relaxing song. The song kept me upbeat no matter how hard the shooting schedule was."

Harshit, who has previously composed 'Saareyan Nu' and 'Aitbaar' shared about his music video.

Speaking about the song composer and singer Harshit Chauhan said: "I'm very happy with 'Heer' as it is very special song for me. I had composed this song in 2013-14 when I had just started composing."

On working with Samaira Rao, he shared: "It was a great experience, and I was blown away at the very first shot that she gave. The song also stars actor Sahil Shivaram opposite Samaira and he is my little brother and he too is a fantastic actor and the future is bright for him. I hope this song touches upon a very sensitive issue and I hope people like it".

The song is under the newly launched record label Rhyfil and will release on their YouTube channel RHYFILOriginals. It revolves around mental illness. 'Heer' will be released on November 19.

