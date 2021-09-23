Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya to announce their divorce on October 7?

Chaitanya and Samantha, lovingly nicknamed Chai-Sam are one of entertainment industry's most loved couples. The duo met on the sets of Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. It is believed that love blossomed during the making of Autonagar Surya (2014). After being in a relationship for a few years, they got married in Goa in 2017. It was one of the most-spoken-about weddings in the industry. Recent reports suggest that Samantha and Chaitanya have split up after nearly four years of marriage. However, neither of them has commented on the issue. Although Samantha has been dropping hints through her tweets and gestures in public, Naga Chaitanya has been tight-lipped and is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Love Story in full swing.

Though the actual reason behind their split is unknown a report in FilmiBeat states that the power couple will be disclosing the news regarding their separation through social media on October 7, the day that marks their wedding anniversary. The report also mentions that Samantha will receive a total of Rs 50 crore alimony for the divorce. Reportedly, the legal process will be completed in another two to three months and it is said to be one of the reasons why the duo have been tight-lipped about the divorce. Reports suggest that the couple has also been counseled multiple times in the family court. On the professional front, the actress is awaiting the release of her two biggies including Shaakuntalam (Telugu) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil). As for Chaitanya, the actor has Telugu films Thank You, Bangarraju and Hindi comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Samantha was last seen in the web series Family Man 2.

