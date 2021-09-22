Samantha Akkineni to receive 50 crore as alimony for divorce?

It was in October 2017 when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni got married in fairytale like wedding. It's been 4 years since Sam and Chay have been married and while everything seemed to be going well for the two until last year, 2021 has been buzzing with their separation rumours. Neither Samantha nor Naga Chaitanya have issued any statement regarding the separation rumours as yet but speculations are rife that the couple are all set to go separate ways. Now according to a E-times report, the divorce has been confirmed, and that the whole process will be completed in another two to three months. The report further adds, that Samantha will reportedly receive a total of Rs 50 crore as alimony for the divorce, which includes fixed assets and current assets.

Over the last few weeks, the entire issue has escalated to a entirely whole new level. In July, Samantha changed the display name on her social media handles to S, dropping her surname Akkineni. This led to speculations that there’s some trouble in her relationship with the Akkineni family. However, the display name on her Facebook page still reads Samantha Akkineni. She’s yet to explain why she’s changed her name to S on her other social media pages. Over the weekend, Samantha made a hush hush visit to Tirupati temple. In a video clip that surfaced on social media, a reporter was seen asking Samantha about the separation rumours that have been doing the rounds. Samantha shushed the reporter by asking if this is the kind of question worth asking at a temple. On the work front, The Family Man 2 actress, has two projects in her kitty. These include Telugu period drama Shakuntalam and Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Samantha also has a Tamil horror film with Ashwin Saravanan in the pipeline.

