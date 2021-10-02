Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya announce separation after being married for 4 years

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, after several speculations, on Saturday, announced their separation on social media after four years of marriage.

The duo took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their separation in a joint statement penned to their fans. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

The statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The star couple had tied the knot on October 7, 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The pictures had become a rage on the internet and had left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked. Looks like their fairytale has come to an end.

On the professional front, Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series 'The Family Man 2' will reportedly next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.'

Meanwhile, Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. His last release was 'Love Story' alongside Sai Pallavi.

( With inputs from ANI )

