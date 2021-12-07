Samantha said she thought she would “crumble and die” after her divorce

It was in October 2017 when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni got married in a fairytale-like wedding. It's been 4 years since Sam and Chay have been married and while everything seemed to be going well for the two until this year when the news buzz that the popular ex-couple has separated their paths and got divorced. The duo's announced their separation on their respective social media handles.

The couple had said that “after much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths”. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Samantha opened up about her divorce and the toll it took on her mental health".



Since then the duo is in the headlines and now finally Samantha spoke about her divorce and how she felt during that time, she said, “It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalize it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something, half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it that it's a never-ending battle. But when you accept, when you vocalize 'this is my issue, so what now? I still have to live my life.



She further said "I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now face in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong. Today, I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was,”.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man Season 2.

