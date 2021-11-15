Samantha's look as 'Khatija' in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' out

Chennai, Nov 15 Actress Samantha plays a character called 'Khatija' in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', the makers announced on Monday.

Releasing the first look of Samantha's character in the film an hour after the team had announced the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film as 'RAMBO', director Vignesh Shivan said, "Soo happy to be presenting the ever gorgeous Samantha Prabhu as Khatija in our film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'."

Taking to Twitter, Samantha tweeted the first look poster of her character and said, "Khatija! Can't wait for you all to watch this one."

Director Shivan has disclosed that the much-awaited film will release in theatres this December.

The film, which features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles, has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

