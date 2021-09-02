Samir Soni on eating a live octopus in 'Cartel'!

Mumbai, Sep 2 Actor Samir Soni has opened up on a literally stomach churning scene in 'Cartel' where his character is seen eating a live octopus.

He plays Dorabji, a business tycoon who is cunning, manipulative and outright evil in the web series 'Cartel'. To prove the viciousness of the character Samir had a scene in the show where he had to eat a live octopus.

Samir believed it was an essential scene and didn't shy away from doing that. Samir said while recalling the entire experience: "I hate seafood and eating a live octopus! But it was a must for the character to show how heartless, vicious and villainous Dorabji is.

"So, what we did was that we put little pieces of chicken around the octopus that I had to pick at during the shoot. The octopus scene was very creepy, and it was something I'd never do. But I thought it was an important scene because it defined the character in a lot of ways," he concludes.

'Cartel' streams on ALTBalaji.

