Sanak Trailer - Vidyut Jammwal saves hospital under attack

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak's tralier is out. The trailer opens with Jammwal's character soothing his ailing wife and asking her to be strong as she is about to undergo a surgery. While the two promise to return to their happy lives once she gets operated, things get messed up when the hospital is attacked by terrorists. As the staff and patients, including Vanshika are taken hostages, Vivan, an MMA trainer, turns into one-man army to take down the entire gang lead by versatile actor Chandan Roy Sanyal as the mastermind.

The core premise of Sanak might remind you of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on the Cama Hospital that we’ve seen enough in several films and shows, the most recent one being web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The trailer is also a déjà vu of The Family Man season one’s climax sequence inside the hospital. But it’s Vidyut’s action that makes all his projects much awaited ones for his fan base. Sanak: Hope Under Siege, will release on Disney+Hotstar on October 15. Directed by Kanishk Varma. Talking about the Sanak, Vidyut Jammwal said, “The film was shot during the pandemic time and as every other Indian, we went to work and we have come up with this film. Once you watch it, I can guarantee you that it will inspire you to be a better version of yourself and to help people around you.”