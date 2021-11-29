Sandeep Kumaar talks about his entry in 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actor Sandeep Kumaar, who is currently seen as an antagonist 'Vivan Joshi' in TV show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', will now enter 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'.

Sharing about it he says: "In the show I will be seen playing a grey character, 'Rohit'. I will be seen as 'Sargam Singhania's (Jhanvi Jaiswal) boyfriend. My presence in the show will bring new twist and turn which will bring lots of new challenges in Purab's (Aakash Ahuja) life."

Sandeep, who started working as a background dancer in many Bollywood films and did theater also, further shares: "As of now I'm also playing a negative role in 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', and I feel glad that audience has appreciated my hard work on the other hand makers have seen my dedication and efforts. So I could get another show from the same production. As an actor I feel its the first step towards achievement and I want to grow and play a lead role very soon."

Sandeep has earlier featured in shows like 'Bahu Begum' and 'Manmohini'.

