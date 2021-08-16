Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa join hands for Mahesh Manjrekar's dream project 'WHITE'

Marking his 63rd birthday, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar on Monday announced his upcoming directorial venture 'WHITE', which will be produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shandaliyaa.

'WHITE' will be jointly produced by Legend Global Studio and Thinkink Picturez and is aiming for Dussehra 2022 release.

Manjrekar, who had been sitting on the film's story for almost a decade shared the movie's poster on his Instagram handle and wrote; "Now finally White got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving White its true colour."

Talking about this new collaboration with Manjrekar, Producer Raaj Shandaliyaa from Thinkink Picturez shared, "Sandeep and I have always been looking for an opportunity to create great cinema together and tell untold stories to the world. Today I feel extremely blessed that we are finally coming together along with visionary director Mr Mahesh Manjrekar."

He further spoke about the movie's script and added, "I was really taken aback when I heard the script and I am sure through this story people will see different colours of Mahesh in White."

'WHITE' is Manjrekar's second woman-oriented film after the 2000 release 'Astitva', which starred Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Mohnish Bahl, among others. Written and directed by Manjrekar, the movie was simultaneously made in Marathi and Hindi.

'Astitva' went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi, with Tabu's performance having been acclaimed highly.

( With inputs from ANI )

