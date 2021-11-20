Sandra Bullock says she wants her daughter to be President of the United States one day

Oscar winner Sandra Bullock recently discussed parenting advice and her dreams for her daughter Laila.

In an interaction with People (the TV Show!), Bullock told the host Jeremy Parsons that she has high hopes for her daughter Laila, and isn't afraid to share them.

One of those dreams, which the 'Bird Box' actor shared was "just a fact," was that her 8-year-old daughter "is going to be President of the United States!"

Bullock further joked that she is "going to be at the White House," adding that "I'm going to be doing some redecorating!"

For the uninformed, Bullock earlier had revealed that she had adopted Laila, who had been in foster care in Louisiana. She previously adopted her son Louis (now 11-years-old) in 2010.

"I'm just the mom," she told host Jeremy Parsons of how her kids view her.

"When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be," Bullock shared.

The 'Speed' star was also asked if her kids think she is cool, to which she immediately answered, "No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with doughnuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!"

Continuing to the anecdote, she said, "I love who they are. Every day I get to see who they are. I am one of the lucky individuals that get to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be. And who they're growing up to be, I couldn't be more proud of," she added.

The 57-year-old also reflected on how preparing for her new film 'The Unforgivable' helped her become a better parent to her two kids.

In the upcoming Netflix film, Bullock plays an incarcerated woman trying to re-enter society, and in researching the movie, she met with real-life women behind bars, reported People magazine.

"One of my tattoos was in honour of one of the women that I got to interview that helped me with insight to my daughter. She, too, went through the foster care system and there was something that was similar and she says, 'Oh, my God, that happened to me. That's who I was.' " Bullock told an outlet recently.

She added, "I got home and I go, 'How is it that I went there to get her story, and I left there being a better parent because of the gift that she gave me?' "

As for the tattoo that the interaction inspired, the star said "it was a barbed wire with a butterfly on it."

She also shared that in doing her research and speaking to incarcerated women, it became important for her to share "the truth of their journey to how they got there."

Apart from acting, Bullock also serves as a producer on 'The Unforgivable', which marks her second project with Netflix after 2018's thriller 'Bird Box'.

'The Unforgivable' is all set to hit theatres on November 24 and will premiere on Netflix on December 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

