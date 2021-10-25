Sanjay Gupta slams Bollywood for isolating Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan's arrest in drugs case

Sanjay Gupta has extended support to Shah Rukh Khan amid his son Aryan Khan's ongoing case in a drug-related investigation. He also criticised the 'astute silence of the film industry'. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay called it 'nothing short of shameful.' Extending support to Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Gupta wrote, "Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL." He added, "Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga… Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge??? (Today it is his son, tomorrow it will be mine or yours... Will you be silent then as well?)"

Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry.

He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry.

And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Soon after filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi reacted to Gupta's post and clarified that people aren't silent 'due to any cowardice' but are protecting themselves from being the target. He said, "No Sanjay. At times show of support hurts many egos of different people who then make this process "personal" &start to treat it as a 'war' between "two sides". It doesn't help. Particularly in matters which r subjudice. I assure you most don't remain silent due to any cowardice"Singer Mika Singh, on the other hand, agreed with Sanjay Gupta and said, "You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge."Aryan Khan was arrested with seven others during a drugs bust on a luxury cruise on October 3. His lawyers have argued that he was not in possession of any contraband. But the NCB lawyer opposed Aryan’s bail on the grounds of alleged WhatsApp chats that indicate an international drugs racket.



