Sanjay Gupta to produce biopic on the life of controversial bar dancer Sweety

Mumbai, Dec 5 As his production 'Visfot', starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, approaches completion, Sanjay Gupta is set to produce a biopic on India's most renowned and controversial bar dancer, Sweety from Topaz Bar, Mumbai.

Titled 'Topaz', the biopic will be directed by Samit Kakkad and will go on floors in the first half of next year. While the casting of the film is underway, it will be filmed in and around Mumbai.

Sanjay Gupta, whose banner White Feather Films is producing the film, says, "This is the right time to push the pedal really hard. We've lost months and years to this pandemic, not being able to roll much. But there's no stopping us now".

Talking about how the controversial bar dancer's life serves as an important leaf in the chapter of Mumbai's history, the producer says, "Sweety's life story is a compelling chapter in Mumbai's history. It's larger than life, controversial, colourful and exciting. That's primarily why I was drawn to it. Looking at the screenplay we've developed over the last two years, I'm certain that the audience will find it worth their time, too."

For the uninitiated, Sweety's fan-following transcended boundaries. Topaz Bar, located in Southern Mumbai, would become a packed house as patrons trickled in every night from all over the world to watch her moves on the dance floor. The twist in the tale lies in the true identity of who Sweety was. The film would track Sweety's journey between the 1980s and 1990s up until when dance bars were forced to shut in the city.

Director Samit, on his part, adds, "I have had a chance to know Sweety from up close. I've seen her dancing at the bar and the way men went weak in their knees with her sensational moves. She could give any bar dancer a run for her money."

"With her, I had a chance to get a lot of insights into the bar scenario of Mumbai and the life these dancers lead. We've packed all of that and much more into the script. I, frankly, can't wait to start rolling 'Topaz'", he concludes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor