Sanjay Kapoor: If not well-directed, child actors can be rather irritating, not cute

Mumbai, Oct 2 As the short film 'Friction' featuring Sanjay Kapoor and Shweta Kawaatra is released on YouTube the story revolves around a complicated relationship of a married couple with a child the actor says unless child actors are well-directed, instead of appearing cute, they can come across as "irritating".

In the short film, Sanjay has a couple of crucial scenes with the child actor Purab Mody. Directed by Sumit Suresh Kumar, the film is written and produced by Mandhir Sahni.

Sharing his experience of working with a child actor, Sanjay, who was recently seen in the web series 'The Last Hour', told : "I would like to give the full credit to our director Sumit on this. You see, child actors need to be directed correctly so that they deliver their best performance. They are innocent, so extracting the performance is in the hands of the director.

"It is extremely difficult at times to make the child look loving rather than irritating. In Indian cinema, I have noticed that child actors are shown as 'too cute', blabbering lines in a certain way and trying to be over-the-top. But things have changed."

Citing an example from his earlier films, he said: "When we were making 'Mr India' I saw how Shekhar

