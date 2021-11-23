Sanjay Khan apologises publicly for not recognising Preity Zinta on a flight

Actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan recently met Preity Zinta on a flight to Dubai. However, he failed to recognise her. Upon realising his error, Sanjay took to Twitter and apologised to her. He also wrote that he has seen her films and that she has a beautiful face. Tagging Preity, he wrote, “Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn’t recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face.”

Sanjay Khan has starred in films such as Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund, and Mela. He is the father of Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, and Farah Khan Ali. Preity is best known for having starred in hit films such as Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, and Armaan, as well as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi… Mil Gaya, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Recently, Preity Zinta announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough had welcomed son Jai and daughter Gia Goodenough through surrogacy. Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to Los Angeles. Her last acting venture was opposite Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.



