Sanjay Leela Bhanali completes 25 years in film industry, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn pen sweet notes

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in Bollywood and celebs hailed his passion for movies in a social media tribute. Sharing priceless moments from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s glorious movies, Tanhaji star, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Hey Sanjay, Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for you.”Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a video that had bits from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies. From Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Saawariya, Devdas, Raam Leela, Black, Devdas, Guzaarish, Khamoshi to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the video had memorable clips and dialogues from all these great movies. The video also stated the fact that SLB has won 5 National Awards, 12 Filmfare awards and a Padma Shri. He also has broken several records at the Box office. This video will definitely take you on a nostalgic ride. The video ends with a statement from SLB himself, “I have enjoyed every minute of making films these 25 years…and still a long way to go.”

Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for youhttps://t.co/uOc1OWiIGG@bhansali_produc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 9, 2021

Deepika Padukone also penned a note of appreciation for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she has worked on hits like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Ram Leela’. Lauding the filmmaker Deepika wrote, “9th November 2007. My debut film Om Shant Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am...I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough...to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse. Fast forward to 2021, I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying "Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you". I said, "What?!", They said, "Yeh! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you". "I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now!" I said. The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!” Speaking about their treasured relationship, the actress further added, “What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an 'iconic partnership' I believe. And together we've created 'iconic characters'. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever! What I cherish even more though, is the influence out collaboration has had on me personally. I say this without a shadow of doubt that I wouldn't hbe half the person I am today if it wasn't for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”Sanjay Leela Bhansali marked his directorial debut with 1996 release ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial is ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.