Sanjay Leela Bhansali to come up with 'Heeramandi' series on Netflix

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recently completed 25 years in Indian cinema, is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix's series, titled 'Heeramandi'.

As per a statement, the upcoming show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

"'Heeramandi' is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world," Bhansali, who has entertained us with his films 'Devdas', 'Black', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Guzaarish' and 'Ram Leela' among others, said.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India also expressed her happiness on collaborating with Bhansali.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets and unforgettable characters. We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix. 'Heeramandi' will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty and harshness at the same time," she stated.

The cast of the OTT project has not been revealed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor