Sanjjanaa Galrani accused of abusing cab driver, actress denies claims

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani found herself in yet another spot of bother recently. While en route to her shooting location on Tuesday, October 5th, Sanjjanaa got involved in an altercation with a cab driver which ended up in the actress lodging a police complaint for allegedly being kidnapped. While the issue was resolved soon after, it turns out the cab driver later filed a complaint against Sanjjanaa Galrani stating that he was verbally abused by the actor. Now, Sanjana has issued a clarification over the entire controversy. In her latest statement, Sanjjanaa denied that she abused the driver. She stated that despite the argument, she asked the police to not take any action against him. The actor also expressed her displeasure over the 'fake stories' on her, calling it 'very sad.'

Sanjjanaa had tweeted on Tuesday an image from the cab she boarded and tagging Ola's Twitter handle accused him of 'harassing' her and three persons who were travelling with her. She alleged that he was 'suffocating' them by refusing to turn on the A/C. She said that after many requests, he put it to level 1. However, when asked to increase it further, he 'threatened' to offload them in the middle of the road, she alleged. Sanjjanaa also claimed that the car had a broken windshield. She sent a complaint to the cab service company, about 'inhuman drivers' and about charging them full money despite offering 'damaged cars' and being told about being offloaded despite having a 'big suitcase. 'In the latest statement on her Instagram stories, Sanjjanaa stated that the driver was 'rude and arrogant' and 'yelled' at them. She stated that there was no mention of 'COVID rules' as the reason why the driver refused to turn on the AC. She stressed that a 'lady has to be strong' after she was allegedly told about being offloaded. According to the reports, the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) against Sajjanaa and are currently investigating the matter. The video shared by the cab driver, which supposedly contains key details of the incident, has gone viral on social media ever since.



