Santhanam had to take medication after dubbing for 'stammering' role in 'Sabapathy'

Chennai, Nov 16 Actor Santhanam, who plays a man with a stammering disorder in his upcoming film 'Sabapathy', says the role was such a challenging one that he had to take medication for four days after dubbing for his portions in the film.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the actor said that in this film that is all set to hit screens on Friday, he plays an innocent person who has a stammering problem.

"It was not easy to play this character as the director of the film, Srinivasa Rao, was particular about where exactly I stammered while delivering dialogues. In fact, he even told me the exact letter in a word for which I would have to stammer. Delivering dialogues like that can be a taxing affair and you really have to strain all your facial muscles and nerves while trying to stammer exactly at the correct place," the actor explained.

"Believe me, it was so taxing that I had to visit a doctor and take medication for four days after dubbing for my portions in the film," the actor disclosed.

The film, which is set to release on November 19, has new comer Preethi Verma playing the female lead. It also features actors M.S. Baskar and 'Cooku With Comali' fame Pugazh, among others.

