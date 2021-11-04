Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame buys a new house worth Rs 14.3 crore

Actor Sanya Malhotra has bought a new house in the Bayview building in Juhu, Mumbai. The sprawling space was bought by Sanya Malhotra along with her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra for a whopping Rs 14.3 crore. Actor Hrithik Roshan is said to own two houses worth Rs 100 crore in the same building, according to Hindustan Times.As per a report by Money Control, the house was earlier owned by a builder and was transferred on the actress’s name on October 14.In 2018, Sanya had bought a flat in the Maximum City. Talking about why she chose to buy a house in Mumbai even though she is originally from Delhi, the Dangal star was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times,

“I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to. At first, I was skeptical about it, considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place.” On the work front, Sanya Malhotra is looking forward to the release of her Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. Backed by Karan Johar, it will start streaming from November 5 onwards. Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal, where she played the role of wrestler Babita Kumari. The actress then essayed memorable roles in films like Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph, among others. The actress was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, which is a biopic on Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi, was released on Amazon Prime Video. While Vidya Balan played the titular role, Sanya played her daughter.