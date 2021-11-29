Sanya Malhotra opens up about her last realtionship, says 'I Took The Time To Process The Situation'

Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra has opened up about her personal life and her last breakup in her latest interview with Brides Today magazine. The star reveals how she was heartbroken after her 4 years relationship ended before lockdown. She also revealed that she is now single and focusing on her career.

Sanya said "I've been single for a while now, and my focus has shifted to 'me, myself, and I'. I've been working on my mental health and taking care of myself. I'm truly glad that I got this time to work on myself and get to know myself better because when you're with someone, one's attention gets divided. I'm 29, single, and I think I know myself pretty well."

The actress further said "I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn't work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself.2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing."Emphasizing on how communication is the key to any relationship, she continued, "The value of communication, especially when you're in a long-distance relationship. Whenever my former partner and I got to spend time together, we were always trying to have a good time. But now I realize that it was equally important to address the issues that came up along the way."

After being asked what's the biggest myth about love the actress said "That self love isn't as important. Especially in Bollywood, where you'll see one person running after another person for love, but it actually resides inside you."

On the work front, the actress will be soon seen in Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case.



