Sapna Sikarwar reflects on playing a chirpy character in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Mumbai, Sep 12 Actress Sapna Sikarwar is going to essay the interesting and bubbly role of 'Bimlesh' in the daily soap 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

Having essayed several comic roles, Sapna Sikarwar is excited to portray the role of 'Bimlesh'. Says the actor: "There has been a lot of intrigue and interest around 'Bimlesh's character as Beni's love interest in the show. The ardent fans and followers of the show had only heard Bimlesh's name but had never seen her. So, when the producers offered me this role, I jumped with joy."

From Rajesh's (Kamna Pathak) disapproval of Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) to Bimlesh staying far away from him, their love story always was short of a grand union. But much to the viewers' surprise and Beni's glee, 'Bimlesh' is all set to enter the show starting September 13 onwards.

Sapna adds: "Bimlesh's character has undoubtedly been the most anticipated, and I am thrilled to be chosen to portray this role. The character that the audience had been hearing so much for so long will now have a face."

Speaking about her character, Sapna elaborates: "'Bimlesh' is Rajesh's younger sister and 'Beni's love interest. She and 'Beni' have been in a one-sided relationship, 'Beni' would swoon for 'Bimlesh' just by hearing her voice. As for her personality, she is chirpy and a livewire. She is full of drama and loves exaggerating situations that often fuels conflicts. With her making a grand entry, the audience is in for a complete rollercoaster ride of hilarity, drama and entertainment."

The story goes like this, melancholic in love, 'Beni' misses 'Bimlesh' and dreams of being with her one day. Everyone around him can see his misery and decide to convince 'Gabbar' (Sahil Patel), the father of 'Bimlesh', to agree to his daughter's marriage with 'Beni'.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.

