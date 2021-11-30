Saptrishi Ghosh opens up on his character in upcoming film 'Lakadbaggha'

Mumbai, Nov 30 'Tere Bin Jiya Jaye Na' actor Saptrishi Ghosh will be seen in a prominent role in the upcoming 'Lakadbaggha' where he will feature alongside Riddhi Dogra in Victor Mukherjee's film.

Saptrishi shares about playing a cop in the series: "'Lakadbaggha' has been an extremely challenging project but I am so glad to be a part of it. It feels great to get back for a 70 mm screen after 'Aligarh'. I have played the character of a cop before in my shows and films so this time I had to bring a different Saptrishi altogether to innovate the character for the audience to relate to it. I hope people love the film as much as we loved making it."

Saptrishi is currently shooting for 'Project Hawks' that also stars Makrand Deshpande, Mohit Chauhan, Shivraj and Manish Chaudhary. 'Lakadbaggha' will be released in 2022 on MX Player.

