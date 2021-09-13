Sara Ali Khan exudes hotness in a orange and pink bikini

Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation to the Maldives with her friends. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her getaway. After celebrating her best buddy Sara Vaisoha's birthday, Sara Ali Khan and her friends are chilling in the Maldives. The actress, has now shared a new photo album on her Instagram feed and it will make you go wow. In the photos, Sara looks breathtaking in orange and pink swimwear. She can be seen sun-bathing and enjoying a gorgeous sunset in the photos.

"Only from the heart can you touch the sky," Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption and added hashtags like #sunkissed #sunsetlover #sunsetchaser #peace #love #happiness.

Earlier, she had shared a video in which she is seen jet skiing with her friends, Sara Vaisoha and Kamya Arora. She captioned the video with a poem penned by herself, which reads, "Hum nikle on our jet Ski. Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea. Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free. Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key. To living and loving and allowing yourself to be. And of course my girls make it easier to another degree. With them it’s mauj-masti-maza 100% guarantee (sic)." On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. Next uo she has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.