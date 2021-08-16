Sara Ali Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for her 'Abba' Saif on his 51st birthday

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned a year older. To this, the actor’s daughter Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet birthday wish. . Sharing an adorable picture with her stepmom and father Saif Ali Khan, the Kedarnath star called the actor a superhero. The Omkara star is currently in Maldives with wife Kareena and sons Taimur and Jehangir. Earlier, the birthday boy, received a heartfelt message from his wife and the 'Jab We Met' star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Alongside the note, she posted a few images from their ongoing vacation in the Maldives, which is popularly known for its white sandy beaches and turquoise blue seas.In the pictures, we can see Saif sharing smiles with Kareena and their two sons Taimur and Jeh. In another photo, the couple is seen spending a cosy moment with each other against the backdrop of the azure blue waters. Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also wished the former on his birthday. "Happy birthday to my big brother. Wish you love luck success and happiness# alwaysandforever," she wrote on Instagram. Making her post more special, Saba uploaded a video featuring several unseen images of Saif from the different phases of his life.Saif, the firstborn of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with the film 'Parampara'