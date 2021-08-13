Sara Ali Khan opens up on training with Veerangana Force

Mumbai, Aug 13 Actress Sara Ali Khan has opened up on her experience of training with the Veerangana Force for her latest OTT show 'Mission Frontline'.

The show offers a glimpse into the lives of the Veerangana Force, an all-women commando unit of India, revealing their inspiring stories of bravery.

Sara is seen in a unique avatar, donning the commando uniform, stepping into the shoes of a 'Veerangana' and performing vigorous drills.

Talking about the same, the actress shared: "Training with this unit is one of toughest challenges I have taken up until now. The kind of vigorous drills they go through daily is truly commendable and watching them do it so effortlessly left me startled."

"I am not a hero, but I did have the honour and privilege of training with a few because they are indeed the true heroes of our country. I salute the women's force. Jai Hind!" she added.

Talking about Sara's training with the force, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta I.P.S., Director General of Police Assam, said: "The Veeranganas lead a tough life and undergo vigorous drills on a daily basis. It was great to watch Sara Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of a Veerangana warrior by training with the unit and pushing herself to accomplish the strenuous tasks."

To tackle grave issues about the women of the country, the Assam Police launched a commando unit in 2012 called the Veerangana Force. This special platoon was raised to check violence against women on the streets of Assam.

At the unit, the Veerangana Force learns handling weapons in sensitive situations, maintaining control during a domestic riot, and executing hand-to-hand combat.

'Mission Frontline' featuring Sara Ali Khan streams on discovery+.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor