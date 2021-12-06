Sara Ali Khan recalls the memories of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput says, 'He Was The First Most Helpful Co-Star'

Sara Ali Khan is now one of the top actress of Bollywood, the actress who made her debut through the film Kedarnath along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has recalled the memories of her first co-star Sushant as the movie completed three years.



Sara thank her director Abhishek and Sushant for guiding her when she was "new and nervous". Sara said, “From Gattu sir (Abhishek) I have learned how to face the camera. And Sushant was a huge part to play with that, he had worked with him before. Sushant was the most helpful first co-actor that I could have asked for, everything that I did I ran through him because I was so new and nervous. Gattu sir and Sushant have equal roles in anything that I have done,”



Sara also told that her first film will always be very special to her and will remain close to her heart “'Kedarnath’ will always be very special to me for a lot of reasons. It was my first film, I remember my first shot, I exactly remember what it was."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be soon seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, directed by Aanand L. Rai.



