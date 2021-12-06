Sara Ali Khan revealed that Amrita Rao doesn't like to work with her says "I don't think she likes to work with me

Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut through the movie Kedarnath is doing so well in the industry the actress has gained an immense fan following in such a short period, her interviews with news portals are the talks of the town now, her recent interview went so viral where she, told about her future partner and how she wants to be live with her mom Amrita Singh.

Now Sara again comes up with her latest statements in a recent interview, where she explained that her mother doesn't like to work with her, Sara stated "I don't think she likes to work with me. Because she is my mom, if there is a hair of mine on my face while the shot is on, she might say 'Cut' and try to put my hair straight. I have this visual of her wanting to make me look the best, as I am her daughter. I don't think I want to put her in such a situation."

She further added "My mom feels you need to give your 100% to your work, only then will you be able to get anything back. She goes to work excited and comes back doubly excited. As soon as she returns home, she says, 'I had a lot of fun and did such good work.' Mom was an actor before she became a mom. She is still a fiery actor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be soon seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.