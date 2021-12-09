Sara Tendulkar stepped into modeling world, made her debut with international brand

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has finally made her debut in modeling. Sara did a modeling campaign with a foreign clothing brand, her ad will available in India exclusively on the e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe. The video also features Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

Banita Sandhu is a Bollywood actress who made her debut in the year 2018 film October, which also stars Varun Dhawan. While on the other hand, Tania Shroff is a social media influencer with many followers.



Sara shared her promotional video on her Instagram account, in which the three models Sara, Banita, and Tania is been seen posing in several outfits from Self-Portrait, which was established in 2013 by Han Chong in London. The video is getting praised by many as Sara is the daughter of legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara often shares her beautiful and stunning pictures on social media, even before stepping into the modeling she has a huge fans base, you will be surprised to hear that Tendulkar's daughter has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram handle.



Sara is the eldest daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, she is just 24 years old, Sara did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. After her schooling, she went to London for further studies.



Sachin and his wife Anjali Tendulkar have two children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Sara made her entry into modeling while Arjun is following in his father's footsteps he wished to become a cricketer. He was also picked by Mumbai Indian's for IPL 2021 but Arjun did not play in any of the matches.