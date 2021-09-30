Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal shines as undercover spy showing undying bravery

The much awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham was released on Thursday by the makers of the film. he action-packed promo further unveiled the identity of Sardar Udham highlighting some of the lesser known facts of the legendary revolutionary's life. Sardar Udham, is a story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

They fired 1,650 rounds of bullets. He only fired 6, but the impact of those 6 has got etched deeply into the hearts of freedom fighters and the generations that followed. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Sardar Udham Singh, played by Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before avatar. This story showcases undying bravery, fortitude, and fearlessness of an unsung hero, from the deeply buried annals of our history. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren, who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the biographical drama also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in significant parts.

