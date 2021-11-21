Sasikumar to play lead in director Marimuthu's next film

Chennai, Nov 21 Actor Sasikumar will play the lead in director Marimuthu's upcoming film that is to be produced by G.M. David Raj on behalf of Standard Entertainments.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Sam C.S. has been roped in as the music director of the film.

Director Marimuthu is known best for his earlier film 'Thoratti', which was based on a real life incident. The film, which was made on a modest budget, went on to win critical accalim and also garnered awards at film festivals.

Sources say that unlike 'Thoratti', this film will be shot on a big budget.

"The unit has plans to begin shooting early next month. The movie will be shot in places like Theni, Tenkasi and its surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu," says a source.

The unit is busy finalising the other members of the cast and crew. Once that is done, the producer will make a formal announcement, the source informs.

