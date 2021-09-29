'Sasural Simar Ka 2' actor Waseem Mushtaq is an ace multitasker!

Mumbai, Sep 29 Popular television actor Waseem Mushtaq has opened up on how he is managing his acting, singing and business simultaneously.

Talking about the same, Waseem said: "I carry my laptop and other office material with me on the set. When I'm not shooting, I keep working remotely with my staff online. So, it's like work on the set and later at home as well. I also have an office set up at home."

"I started my online business from scratch and today we rank among the top three in the market," he added.

The actor who is pursuing singing as a career alongside acting and business, manages to take out time for working on songs too.

He informed: "I wake up at 6 a.m. everyday and start working on my vocal training and on new songs. I enjoy staying busy."

Waseem has been a part of television shows such as 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mere Angne Mein' and 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum'.

He currently appears on the daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'.

