Sathyaraj's younger sister Kalpana Mandradiar passes away
By IANS | Published: December 5, 2021 11:33 AM2021-12-05T11:33:25+5:302021-12-05T11:45:07+5:30
Chennai, Dec 5 Kalpana Mandradiar, the younger sister of well-known actor Sathyaraj, passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
She was 66 years old.
She is survived by a son named A. Mahendar.
Sources close to the actor say that Kalpana, who hails from Kangeyam in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, had been unwell for a week. As a result, she had been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.
However, her condition deteriorated and she passed away on Saturday evening.
