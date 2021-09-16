'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi opens up about his short film 'Shimmy'

As the makers of the short film 'Shimmy' released the trailer of the film on Thursday, actor Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame, who plays the role of the father, opened up about how much he enjoyed and learnt while working in this film.

The one-and-a-half-minute long trailer shows a day in the life of a young girl (played by Chahat Tewani) and her father as they embark on an awkward shopping spree no one ever saw coming. It is a coming of age story that captures their ups and downs as they settle into their new reality.

Speaking about why he chose this role, Pratik said, "I feel blessed that 'Shimmy' found me. The story touched me deeply. As an actor, I have always believed in experimenting and with 'Shimmy' I got to play around a lot internally as an actor."

Opening up about his character, Pratik shared, "Amol is a very relatable character going through an unknown curve as a parent of a teenage daughter."

Written and directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani, the film also stars Bhamini Oza Gandhi in a pivotal role.

'Shimmy' is the first of Guneet Monga's (Sikhya Entertainment) collaboration with Amazon mini TV for a repertoire of short films. The other short films in the pipeline will be announced and released over the coming months.

The film is all set to release on September 17 on Amazon's free video entertainment service - mini TV.

