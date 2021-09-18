'Schitt's Creek' fame Dan Levy inks film, TV deal with Netflix

A year after the popular sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' had its historic sweep at the Emmys, becoming the first comedy series to win every major award, its co-creator and star Dan Levy has signed a deal with Netflix.

As a part of the deal, Levy will work on both movies and television. The TV part will begin in July 2022, after Levy's deal with ABC Signature ends, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He will start work immediately on the film front with an untitled romantic comedy that he'll star in, write, produce and direct. Sister's Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce with Levy. No further details about the project were announced.

"Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective," Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber and head of global TV Bela Bajaria said in a joint statement.

"His work on Schitt's Creek charmed audiences around the world and we're thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan," Stuber and Bajaria added.

"Netflix offered Schitt's Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us," Levy said.

"Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment," he added of the deal.

Last month, Hulu ordered a pilot presentation for 'Standing By', an animated comedy from Levy and former 'Schitt's Creek' writer Ally Pankiw -- that is still on track, as is Levy's other development from the ABC deal.

