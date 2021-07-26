Season 13 trailer for 'Doctor Who' unveiled at comic-con panel

Fans of the popular long-running sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' received a treat at Comic-Con@Home, as a panel presentation on the show was accompanied by the release of its Season 13 trailer.

According to Deadline, the panel featured Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, and new companion John Bishop, who was announced at the end of the holiday special. He replaced previous companions Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham O'Brien (Bradley Walsh).

The trailer also featured the first look at guest star Jacob Anderson as Vinder. It picked up from the end of 'Revolution of the Daleks'.

The three stars joined showrunner and executive producer Chris Chibnall to preview this year's storyline in the show, which airs on BBC America.

Bishop said, "If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It's an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who, and I couldn't wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip."

The production for Season 13 of 'Doctor Who' is still ongoing, but episodes are expected to arrive this year.

Unlike prior seasons, this year's 'Doctor Who' will tell a singular story. That's because of the shooting schedule wrought by the challenges of the pandemic, Chibnall acknowledged. The pandemic has also shortened this season to eight episodes.

Chibnall said, "Before we started making it, there were times when we thought we were going to be unable to do the show under Covid conditions this year... there were two ways you could go."

He further added, "You could go 'let's do lots of tiny little episodes in one room, with no monsters,' or we could throw down the gauntlet and do the biggest story we've ever done. We're going to go to all kinds of different places, we're going to have all kinds of characters and monsters, and it's all going to be part of a bigger whole. It's definitely the most ambitious thing we've done since we've been on the series."

( With inputs from ANI )

