Season 5 of 'The Crown' might feature Princess Diana 'Panorama' interview

The upcoming season 5 of the hit Netflix series 'The Crown' will reportedly feature an entire episode featuring Princess Diana's infamous interview with journalist Martin Bashir on BBC's 'Panorama' program.

According to Variety, the streamer has spent millions on the episode, reported a news outlet, quoting an 'insider' who also said, "To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months. They are making a huge investment in that.

"'The Crown' has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family's history they'd rather be left alone," the insider added.

Earlier this year, the controversy around the 'Panorama' interview blew up when an independent investigation by Lord Dyson found that the BBC "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark".

The investigation also found that Bashir forged documents to obtain the interview. Bashir apologized but maintained that he was "proud" of the interview.

The BBC issued apologies to Diana's husband, Charles, Prince of Wales, her sons William and Harry, the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, and her brother Earl Spencer.

At the time, Prince William had said, "This 'Panorama' program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others."

"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," Prince Harry had said.

He and Meghan Markle have a multi-year deal at Netflix where the couple will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children's series.

According to Variety, season 5 of 'The Crown' is due to stream in November 2022, with Elizabeth Debicki ('Tenet') playing Princess Diana.

( With inputs from ANI )

