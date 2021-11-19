Second single from Tamil film 'Enna Solla Pogirai' out on Nov 20

Chennai, Nov 19 The second single from director A. Hariharan's 'Enna Solla Pogirai', which features Ashwin Kumar of 'Cooku with Comali' fame in the lead, will be out on Saturday.

Talking about the song, Hariharan said, "It's a peppy party track called 'Cute Ponnu' and will feature Ashwin Kumar, Pugazh, Teju Ashwini and Avantika Mishra. Anirudh, with his magical voice, has crooned the number. The numbers of [the music composer duo] Vivek-Mervin have always been the everlasting anthems on dance floors, and this one is going to be a tremendous pick for the party animals."

Stating that the song would reflect the youthful and colourful mood of the film, the director said Therukural Arivu has penned the lyrics, which will find resonance with the new generation.

