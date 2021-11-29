Second trailer from 'Tadap' shows intensity of its protagonist

Mumbai, Nov 29 As the release of Milan Luthria's 'Tadap' comes closer, the makers of the film have released the second trailer from the film. It gives us a closer look at the intensity of its protagonist played by Ahan Shetty.

Laced with chunks of tracks like 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' and 'Tere Siva Jag Mein' and catchy dialgoues that are staple to Milan Luthria films, the trailer also showcases the high octane actions scenes in contrast to a love story.

The film is Ahan Shetty's debut and also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Tadap' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, features music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and it is scheduled to release on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor